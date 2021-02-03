Iowa Capitol Digest

Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, called the proposal “code clutter.”

Most lobbyists other than those representing environmental groups and automotive interests, which opposed the bill, were registered as undecided.

STUDENT LOANS: The Senate’s education committee passed a resolution encouraging the federal government to limit interest rates on student loans.

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said he wanted to pass a state law to limit interest rates on student loans but discovered that is not in states’ jurisdiction.

Iowans have $12.8 billion in student loan debt, although the per-borrower average of $30,500 is second lowest in the country, according to educationdata.org. Another study, by the Institute for College Access & Success, also has Iowa’s per-borrower average student loan debt at just above $30,000, but that report claims that average is 21st in the country. SCR 1, which would be delivered to congressional leaders and the White House, passed the Senate Education Committee by voice vote, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate.