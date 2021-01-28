Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:

COLD CASE UNIT: A proposal to create a Cold Case Task Force to investigate more than 400 unsolved murders was approved by the House Public Safety Committee.

The task force would function inside the Department of Public Safety. HF 63 calls for hiring two agents to investigate those murders and missing person cases where the person is presumed dead.

Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines, who directed the state Crime Victim Assistance program for more than two decades, told the committee that living with unsolved cases takes a toll on the victims’ families. One of her employees “still is tortured” by the unsolved disappearance of her father 20 years ago, she said.

Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville, an Iowa State Patrol trooper, said it will be important that the task force is funded. “Otherwise, that will be basically robbing Peter to pay Paul, by taking probably two agents from the Major Crimes unit,” he said.

GUNMAKER PROTECTION: Legislation to protect manufacturers, distributors and sellers of guns and ammunition came under fire as lawyers and gun regulations groups warned it could deter people from bringing legitimate lawsuits.