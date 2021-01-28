Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:
COLD CASE UNIT: A proposal to create a Cold Case Task Force to investigate more than 400 unsolved murders was approved by the House Public Safety Committee.
The task force would function inside the Department of Public Safety. HF 63 calls for hiring two agents to investigate those murders and missing person cases where the person is presumed dead.
Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines, who directed the state Crime Victim Assistance program for more than two decades, told the committee that living with unsolved cases takes a toll on the victims’ families. One of her employees “still is tortured” by the unsolved disappearance of her father 20 years ago, she said.
Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville, an Iowa State Patrol trooper, said it will be important that the task force is funded. “Otherwise, that will be basically robbing Peter to pay Paul, by taking probably two agents from the Major Crimes unit,” he said.
GUNMAKER PROTECTION: Legislation to protect manufacturers, distributors and sellers of guns and ammunition came under fire as lawyers and gun regulations groups warned it could deter people from bringing legitimate lawsuits.
HSB 116 provides that the manufacture, distribution or sale of firearms or ammunition by businesses properly licensed by state and federal authorities is a lawful activity and is not unreasonably dangerous. The bill also says the unlawful use of firearms and ammunition is the proximate cause of any injuries arising from their unlawful use.
The Iowa State Bar Association and the Iowa Association for Justice are undecided on the bill, but said that a provision in the bill that calls for plaintiffs to pay the defendants’ attorney fees if the case is dismissed could be problematic.
“It could have a chilling effect on people bringing what could be legitimate cases,” Lisa Davis Cook of the IAJ told a House Public Safety subcommittee. “So that could hurt the gun owners themselves if something’s wrong with the gun.”
Product liability cases are difficult to prove, she said, “and sometimes you have to get into them before you realize what’s involved in a case.”
The bill is dangerous because it doesn’t make clear that manufacturers and sellers must follow state laws applicable to all businesses, such as those that prohibit false advertising or protect consumers from fraud, according to Taylor McDonald of Giffords, which supports gun regulation and opposes HSB 116.
The bill now moves to the full committee.
3D FIREARMS: A bill to prohibit using a 3D printer to manufacture firearms has been introduced in the Iowa House and assigned to the Public Safety Committee.
HF 253, presented by Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, and others, also would prohibit the importation, sale or distribution of 3D-manufactured firearms and instructions on how to manufacture those weapons.
Only a federally licensed firearms manufacturer would be authorized to manufacture or assemble a firearm with the use of a three-dimensional printer. The bill also requires that the firearm be detectable by standard screening systems.
SAFE AND SOUND: The Department of Public Safety has proposed creating a “safe and sound” program to work with schools to develop a system for receiving anonymous tips of possible self-harm, criminal acts including the threat of violence, sexual abuse, assault or bullying directed at students.
Only the department and Motorola are registered in favor of HSB 76. The Iowa Association of School Boards called it duplicative of training and curriculum requirements.
It also is “adamantly opposed” to sharing emergency response plans developed with local law enforcement to any state department.
“These plans are to be kept confidential. Releasing these plans to a state agency increases the potential for the confidentiality to be compromised,” Emily Piper of the IASB wrote to a Public Safety subcommittee considering the bill.
“Our decision to share those with law enforcement should be that — our decision.”
Otherwise, she said, the creation of the statewide system for receiving tips and notifying school districts is a good idea.
Rep. Garrett Gobble, R-Ankeny, said he expects the bill, possibly with changes, to be approved by the full committee next week.
IMMUNIZATION REGISTRY: A proposal to expand Iowa’s Immunization Registry Information System won quick approval from a House Human Services subcommittee.
HF 169 would require licensed health professionals to report administering vaccines and immunizations to the statewide registry. Only pharmacists must report now.
Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, a pharmacist, said one advantage of including more health care professionals would be to avoid Iowans from being overvaccinated. Recently, he said, people have asked for vaccines, but when he checked the registry found they were up to date.
A lobbyist for the Iowa Public Health Association suggested including racial data that would be helpful in designing and implementing public health programs.
COVID-19 immunizations, regardless of who administers, already are included in the registry.