IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
VIRTUAL SENATE MEETING CHANGE: Republicans, who hold a 31-18 majority in the Iowa Senate, are modifying the way they conduct online meetings after an incident during a Monday subcommittee meeting.
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, halted a Senate Education subcommittee meeting she was chairing to announce that people who did not sign in by name or show their faces via the video Zoom link were being removed from the meeting, telling several hundred people participating in the online meeting that inappropriate images would not be allowed.
“I will not tolerate pornography or hidden insults,” Sinclair said. “You will be removed from the subcommittee.”
Senate subcommittee meetings are being held via Zoom as a mitigation strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a later subcommittee meeting Monday, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said participants are being required to set up Zoom accounts to be admitted into the virtual proceedings.
“We’re not trying to eliminate people as part of this process, but we cannot put up with what just happened earlier today,” said Zaun, who was one of three senators on the earlier Zoom call. He indicated what took place during the morning session was a “federal crime.” He added that “they will be prosecuted, so I’m not going to put up with anything.”
BOTTLE BILL: An independent survey of Facebook users found overwhelming support for maintaining Iowa’s 41-year-old “bottle bill” and increasing the deposit fee to encourage more can and bottle redemptions and help redemption centers cover their costs.
The survey by Kristi Cooper Consulting in Eastern Iowa was answered by 588 people. Seventy-nine percent said the container redemption system still works. One-third said the nickel deposit is not enough to encourage people to redeem their cans and bottles.
They also want retailers, including grocery stores, to redeem beverage containers. Rural respondents said they travel 25 to 60 miles to the nearest redemption center and have no recycling services in their county.
There also was support for expanding the bottle bill to include all single-use beverage containers.
A House State Government Committee bill, HF 156, would repeal the bottle bill, but give Iowans six months after the repeal to recoup their nickel deposits before the law goes away.
SENSITIVE CONTENT: A bill creating a civil cause of action for the disclosure of private, sexually explicit images without consent won unanimous approval from the House Judiciary Committee.
HSB 31 applies to “sensitive content” created or obtained under circumstances in which a person had a “reasonable expectation” of privacy. A person who violates that expectation of privacy already is subject to criminal penalties. However, the bill would allow a victim to recover civil damages, explained Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota.
A plaintiff could recover damages in an amount of the greater of either economic or non-economic damages not to exceed $10,000 and an amount equal to any monetary gain made by the defendant and punitive damages.
The bill now goes to the full House.
CHIEF JUDGE: The Iowa Court of Appeals has selected Judge Thomas Bower of Cedar Falls as its chief judge for a second two-year term. Bower has served on the court since 2012.
Bower, who received his law degree at Drake University, was appointed to the district associate court bench in 1993 and the district court bench in 1995. He was appointed chief judge of the 1st District in 2010. Before his appointment, he served as an assistant city attorney for Ames and as an assistant Black Hawk County attorney. He helped to establish the Black Hawk County Adult Drug Court program in 2006 and a mental health court program in 2009.
The Iowa Court of Appeals is a nine-member, intermediate appellate court. It reviews appeals from trial court decisions that the Supreme Court has transferred to the appeals court. A decision of the Iowa Court of Appeals is final unless reviewed by the Iowa Supreme Court. It filed 1,170 opinions in 2020.
TEST IOWA: Five Test Iowa drive-through sites will open two hours late Tuesday due to an anticipated winter storm. The sites closed early Monday because of storm warnings.
People who had appointments scheduled after the closing times Monday or from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday will receive an email telling them they may bring their QR code to any of the five sites during open hours and get tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.
People who wish to be tested at any site first must complete an online assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment. More information can be found at testiowa.com or https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.
LOWER VOTING AGE: Eighteen-year-old Iowans would have the right to vote if a proposed constitutional amendment is approved by two successive General Assemblies and voters.
No, this isn’t news from 1971. Although 18-year-olds received the right to vote when the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Bill of Rights was ratified 50 years ago, the Iowa Constitution was never changed. However, 18-year-olds have been voting in Iowa, which ratified the amendment in March 1971.
HSB 13, which was approved unanimously by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, would rectify that. The bill mirrors the federal language that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.
A companion bill, SSB 1083, has been assigned to the Senate State Government Committee.
REDISTRICTING: Democratic lawmakers don’t expect Republicans, who control the Legislature, to change Iowa’s nonpartisan process for drawing new legislative districts based on the 2020 census. However, they warned members of progressive groups Monday that the majority party could attempt to create maps favorable to the GOP without changing the law.
Republicans have consistently said they have no plans to change the law that is used every 10 years to redraw boundaries to reflect population changes.
“This will be the first time since 1981 that redistricting has happened with a single party controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s mansion,” Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, told Moral Mondays, a coalition of progressive groups. That gives him a “higher level of concern than we may have seen in the past.”
Wahls thinks population changes around Iowa’s urban centers mean the maps drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency “may look pretty good for the Democrats ... that a fair map process would result in some good opportunities for the Team Blue.”
However, if that’s the case, Republicans may reject the first two LSA maps to get to the third map that can be amended to the majority party’s advantage.
“I don’t think that they’re going to tamper with our process,” Wahls said, “but it is definitely possible. It’s something that we all need to be very alert to and to be ready for attack if we do see any changes happen.”
DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY: A bill to abolish Iowa’s Child Protective Services and create a stand-alone Department of Family Stabilization has been introduced by Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Birmingham.
HF 186 would turn over criminal and quasi-criminal investigations to law enforcement. That would eliminate what Shipley called an inherent conflict of interest for the Department of Human Services.
The Department of Family, he said, would establish consistent statewide practices to promote and ensure policies and procedures “to address issues associated with an intervention of any governmental agency into the private and constitutionally protected institution of the natural family.”
The bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee.
UNWAVERING SUPPORT: The Iowa Soybean Association honored Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday with its Distinguished Service Award for her unwavering support of Iowa agriculture and advocacy for soybean farmers.
Reynolds has routinely positioned advanced policies helpful to farmers and rural communities, according to President Jeff Jorgenson of Sidney. Her support of biodiesel ranks at the top of the list. In 2019, Reynolds signed an executive order requiring all new state-owned diesel-powered vehicles be able to use biodiesel blends of at least 20 percent (B20).
One year later, she signed into law a historic extension of the biodiesel fuel tax differential (SF2403). She also led a statewide effort to secure an additional $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for the expansion of renewable fuel infrastructure in the state.