IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

People who had appointments scheduled after the closing times Monday or from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday will receive an email telling them they may bring their QR code to any of the five sites during open hours and get tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.

People who wish to be tested at any site first must complete an online assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment. More information can be found at testiowa.com or https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.

LOWER VOTING AGE: Eighteen-year-old Iowans would have the right to vote if a proposed constitutional amendment is approved by two successive General Assemblies and voters.

No, this isn’t news from 1971. Although 18-year-olds received the right to vote when the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Bill of Rights was ratified 50 years ago, the Iowa Constitution was never changed. However, 18-year-olds have been voting in Iowa, which ratified the amendment in March 1971.

HSB 13, which was approved unanimously by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, would rectify that. The bill mirrors the federal language that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

A companion bill, SSB 1083, has been assigned to the Senate State Government Committee.