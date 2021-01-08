IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

MILLER COMMENTS ON GARLAND, CAPITOL MAYHEM: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Friday that events in Washington, D.C., this week demonstrated to Americans the importance of the rule of law and the danger to democracy when it breaks down.

“One of the bright spots of this historic week is President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of Merrick Garland” as U.S. attorney general,” he said.

“As our next president has made clear, the attorney general is the people’s lawyer, not the president’s. Judge Garland and his team will follow the facts and the law and serve and protect the American people with integrity.

“He is an ideal choice to restore the respect, credibility, and independence of the Department of Justice, as well as the re-establish the pride of its career public servants after their work had been denigrated by President Trump,” Miller said.

Also, Iowa’s attorney general said Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in the loss of life and the injuries to law enforcement officers and others, were “horrifying” and an “act of insurrection.” Miller said America’s democracy suffered “an enormous injury, and our nation needs healing.”