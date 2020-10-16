IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

The order does not mandate the wearing of masks in public places, but Reynolds wrote: “I continue to strongly encourage all Iowans 2 or older to wear a mask or other face covering when in public settings, especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain 6 feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability.”

TOWNSEND APPOINTED TO VA POST: Officials with the Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that IWD Director Beth Townsend has been appointed by Robert Wilkie, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to serve as a member of the Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans.

Townsend’s appointment is effective immediately and will continue through June 2022 and will not affect her current state position, IWD officials said.

All costs associated with her participation as a member of the federal advisory committee will be covered by the Department of Veterans Affairs.