IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
IPERS’ ASSETS INCREASE: Iowa’s largest public employees retirement fund has bounced back from a COVID-19 pandemic punch last spring to post a hefty increase, the fund’s managers say
According to a report to the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System board this week, the system’s actuarial value of assets totaled nearly $34.5 billion — an increase of about $1.16 billion compared with the prior fiscal year.
At present, the fund’s ratio of assets to liabilities is 84 percent as of last June 30. The system’s unfunded actuarial liability is nearly $6.59 billion — an increase of about $109.8 million compared with the prior fiscal year.
The fund’s market rate of return for fiscal 2020 was 3.39 percent.
IPERS took a $6.4 billion hit in March when the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors plunged the U.S. stock market into recessionary numbers, but was able to rebound as the economic shutdown eased, idled workers returned to the job market and many sectors recovered.
The IPERS trust fund serves more than 368,000 members. It pays out about $2.2 billion annually, $1.9 billion of which is paid in Iowa.
PANDEMIC HURTS EARLY READERS: Educational disruptions caused by school closings to slow the spread of the coronavirus apparently is slowing the development of Iowa’s early readers.
Ann Lebo, director of the state Department of Education, said the yearly screenings of students in kindergarten through third grade found a decline in reading proficiency.
“This fall we saw a drop in literacy screening scores for each of grades K through 3, but most significantly for first grade,” Lebo told reporters Thursday during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ news conference. “Decreases range from 5 percentage points for kindergarten to 21 percent for first grade.”
The state education director expressed optimism that educators still will be successful in intervening on behalf of students having difficulty reading in the early elementary grades.
“Meeting students where they’re at and helping them grow is challenging under normal conditions,” Lebo noted, “but the continued passion and commitment of our educators and school leaders has shown that we can adapt and will continue to do so.”
Iowa schools were forced to close earlier this year under the governor’s public health emergency disaster directive, and the current school year has seen a mix of in-person, hybrid and remote online instruction to deal with the effects of the pandemic.
COMPUTER SCIENCE WORK GROUP: Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that 30 members from business, industry and education will make up a new Computer Science Work Group.
The group was created by a 2020 state law that for the first time requires Iowa’s 327 school districts and 116 accredited non-public schools to offer computer science instruction.
House File 2629 requires high schools to offer at least one computer science course by July 1, 2022. Elementary and middle schools must provide computer science instruction in at least one grade level each by July 1, 2023.
The bill also called for a Computer Science Work Group to convene and make recommendations to strengthen computer science instruction and develop a campaign to promote computer science to K-12 students and families.
The work group’s first meeting will be Dec. 8 with recommendations due to the General Assembly by July 1, 2021.
The governor designated Kathleen Kay, chief information officer at Principal Financial in Des Moines, and Jeff Weld, executive director of the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council, to be the work group’s co-leaders.
Members of the public interested in participating in the work group’s meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 may join remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. The instructions for joining remotely are available in the meeting agenda found on the Iowa Department of Education’s Computer Science Work Group Web address: https://educateiowa.gov/computer-science-work-group?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
