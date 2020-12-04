IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

IPERS’ ASSETS INCREASE: Iowa’s largest public employees retirement fund has bounced back from a COVID-19 pandemic punch last spring to post a hefty increase, the fund’s managers say

According to a report to the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System board this week, the system’s actuarial value of assets totaled nearly $34.5 billion — an increase of about $1.16 billion compared with the prior fiscal year.

At present, the fund’s ratio of assets to liabilities is 84 percent as of last June 30. The system’s unfunded actuarial liability is nearly $6.59 billion — an increase of about $109.8 million compared with the prior fiscal year.

The fund’s market rate of return for fiscal 2020 was 3.39 percent.

IPERS took a $6.4 billion hit in March when the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors plunged the U.S. stock market into recessionary numbers, but was able to rebound as the economic shutdown eased, idled workers returned to the job market and many sectors recovered.

The IPERS trust fund serves more than 368,000 members. It pays out about $2.2 billion annually, $1.9 billion of which is paid in Iowa.