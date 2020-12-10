IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020:
COVID-19 RESOURCES: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a number of new health care resources in Iowa aimed at aiding the fight against the coronavirus.
Reynolds said the state is using a share of its federal funding to hire contract nurses from around the country to temporarily supplement Iowa hospital staff and also will hire more COVID-19 contact tracing case investigators.
The governor told reporters more than 80 nurses are expected to be in Iowa by the end of the week and build to 104 through Dec. 30.
Also, she said up to 200 case investigators are being deployed in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties to trace contacts by Iowans testing positive for the virus.
Iowa also is slated to begin distribution next week of a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment to Iowa’s 432 long-term care facilities, which also could be receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses beginning Dec. 28.
At a Wednesday news conference, Reynolds said Mercy One has taken the lead in establishing an Iowa hospital transfer line that will coordinate the movement of patients among the state’s hospital and health care system.
“Minutes matter when a person’s health is in crisis, and this new transform line is one more way that we can work together to get people the care that they need as quickly as possible,” the governor said.
COVID-19 HITS STATE TAX COLLECTIONS: Net state tax collections have taken a $233.3 million hit due to the arrival of the pandemic in Iowa last March, according to a new Legislative Services Agency report.
During the period from March 19 through Dec. 8, Iowa’s individual income tax declined $120.6 million (4.3%).
Other declines were reported in state gambling tax revenue, down $77 million (34.1%) compared to the same period one year ago; state fuel tax, down $34.6 million (6.1%); vehicle sales tax from new registrations, down $11.4 million (3.9%); general-fund revenue from other state taxes on insurance premiums, bank franchises and beer and liquor, down $29.7 million (10.4%).
The Legislative Services Agency also reported individual income tax withholding increased $39.8 million compared to last year, due in part to a transfer from the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund of income tax withheld from unemployment payment checks.
Corporate income tax receipts increased $38.1 million, due in large part to a reduction in tax refunds issued over the period.
State sales/use tax increased by $13 million over the period.
Net state tax revenue deposits from general fund and other sources from March 19 through Dec. 8 totaled $6.494 million.
State revenue sources were negatively impacted by Gov. Kim Reynolds public health disaster emergency proclamation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily closed restaurants, bars, fitness centers, theaters, and casinos and prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 unrelated people.
Some restrictions still remain in place to slow the community spread of coronavirus until a federally approved vaccine arrives in Iowa later this month.
Net tax revenue growth over the period equaled 4%, according to an analysis prepared by Legislative Services Agency senior tax analyst Jeff Robinson.
Revenue for the period was about $492 million below what might have been expected during a normal year, or about $347.5 million less across all state tax revenue sources.
REYNOLDS NAMED VICE CHAIR: Officials with the Republican Governors Association announced Wednesday that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was elected to serve as the group’s chairman and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as named the group’s vice chairwoman for 2021.
Both assume the one-year positions immediately.
“If the challenges of 2020 taught us anything, it’s that leadership matters,” said Reynolds, who will be up for re-election in 2022. “Republican governors across our country stepped up during an unprecedented time and I am honored to be a part of this incredible team.”
Reynolds — Iowa’s 43rd governor — assumed the office in May 2017, when then-Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed to serve as U.S. ambassador to China. In 2018, Reynolds became the first female to be elected governor of the state.
“From keeping taxes low while balancing the state budget, investing in Iowans’ priorities like K-12 education and skilled workforce training programs, to demonstrating steadfast leadership by taking a targeted, balanced approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, governors from across the country recognize Reynolds is a strong conservative leader,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
