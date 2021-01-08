IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

Supporters say the changes should be done in concert with other ways to address social and racial injustices since there is “significant racial disparity” in how drug-related offenses are enforced in Iowa.

IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS IMPROVE: The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 103.8 in November, marking the fourth month that the index has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic arrive in Iowa last March, state officials said Wednesday.

The improvement was bolstered by the fact that five of the index’s eight components posted positive numbers.

November marked the second monthly report since last February that the index has not shown recessionary signals, according to the state Department of Revenue, which issues the monthly report.

State officials said the report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.

Signs of a positive economic turnaround were noted despite the decline in the Iowa non-farm employment coincident index, officials added.