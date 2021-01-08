IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
MARIJUANA LAW CHANGE SOUGHT: Thirty-nine state and local elected officials on Wednesday called for regulating marijuana like Iowa regulates alcohol for adult use.
“It’s time to reform Iowa’s outdated marijuana laws,” Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague said during a virtual news conference. “Laws that regulate the adult use of marijuana in a way similar to Iowa’s alcohol laws will make our state a better, freer, more just place to live.”
Advocates of three proposals say they plan to seek bipartisan support during Iowa’s 2021 legislative session, noting 15 states and the District of Columbia now allow adults to legally use marijuana.
The call for reforming as yet has not garnered any Republican support.
“States that legalized the adult use of marijuana have created thousands of jobs and have refocused law enforcement resources on more serious problems,” said Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City. “Iowa should do the same.”
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said ideas range from legalizing marijuana, regulating it like alcohol or decriminalizing possession of small amounts to be treated as civil citations rather than crimes.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated she does not support legalizing marijuana.
Supporters say the changes should be done in concert with other ways to address social and racial injustices since there is “significant racial disparity” in how drug-related offenses are enforced in Iowa.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS IMPROVE: The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased to 103.8 in November, marking the fourth month that the index has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic arrive in Iowa last March, state officials said Wednesday.
The improvement was bolstered by the fact that five of the index’s eight components posted positive numbers.
November marked the second monthly report since last February that the index has not shown recessionary signals, according to the state Department of Revenue, which issues the monthly report.
State officials said the report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
Signs of a positive economic turnaround were noted despite the decline in the Iowa non-farm employment coincident index, officials added.
The index’s five positive index components were the new orders index, residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, the national yield spread and the Iowa Stock Market Index.
The negative components dragging down the index were average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the agricultural futures profits index.
STATE REVENUE GREW IN DECEMBER: Net state general fund tax collections grew by $36 million, or 5.1 percent, last month compared to December 2019 and have year-to-date growth standing at 3.4 percent — a $117 million boost for the first six months of the current fiscal year, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
December growth was attributed to a $27 million jump in corporate income tax deposits and a $19 million decrease in the overall tax refunds issued for the month, said LSA senior tax analyst Jeff Robinson.
Also, a $10 million increase in the amount transferred for the school infrastructure account in December was a drag on revenue growth, he noted.
For the first half of fiscal 2021, corporate income tax receipts are up $72 million while sales and use tax collections have risen by $52 million.
Individual income tax growth was sluggish at $16 million, or less than 1 percent.
The 0.5 percent growth rate set for this fiscal year by the Revenue Estimating Conference reflects “relatively weak tax returns compounded by ongoing economic upheaval that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Robinson said.
However, REC members expect state tax collections to rebound by $296 million to produce a 3.7 percent net increase in fiscal 2022.
“Iowa net general fund revenue continues to grow at a moderate pace with surprisingly strong growth” from corporate income and sales and use taxes, while individual income tax net receipts are up modestly for the fiscal year, Robinson said.
“Going forward in fiscal 2021, the general fund revenue stream will be negatively impacted by a reduction in state corporate income tax rates that became effective on Jan. 1 and also a second round of reductions to the state income tax withholding tables that will reduce the amount of tax withheld from employees’ paychecks,” Robinson noted.
SCENIC IOWA TRAVEL TIPS: Officials with the Iowa Tourism Office have produced a free digital passport they hope will help travelers to discover the beauty of Iowa’s scenic byways and the attractions, shops, and restaurants along the way, while also qualifying for discounts and prizes.
“Iowa’s scenic byways offer both a breathtaking view of our state’s diverse landscapes and a journey through Iowa’s cultural heritage through historic sites, national landmarks and other attractions that tell our state’s story,” said Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority.
Through the new tourism feature, travelers can check in at 12 scenic byways and more than 100 attractions and local businesses.
Each check-in on the passport earns travelers one entry into a monthly drawing for a prize package valued at about $200. Prizes include an overnight stay, gift certificates and other perks.
Participating businesses along the byways will offer deals and discounts for pass holders. Each deal redemption also earns an entry into the monthly drawing.
The promotion runs through Dec. 31.
Travelers can sign up for the free digital passport at explore.traveliowa.com/byways with an email address or by scanning a QR code from posters at locations included on the passport.