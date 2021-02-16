Iowa Capitol Digest

SSB 1148 would remove nearly two dozen entities from the requirement that they receive approval from a two-thirds majority of the 50-member Iowa Senate before assuming their duties. Included on the list were members of the state Board of Corrections, the Council on Human Services, the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Finance Disclosure Board, the state Civil Rights Commission and the Iowa Public Information Board. Committee chairman Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, who led the subcommittee, said SSB 1148 had a “backstop” provision that allowed at least 26 senators to request a confirmation vote if necessary. The request would be presented to the Senate president, governor or appointing authority with an explanation why the request was made. The bill now goes to the full committee for consideration.