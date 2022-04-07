Iowa Capitol Notebook: Domestic violence deaths increase

Twenty people lost their lives to domestic violence in Iowa in 2021, the most in a decade. Fourteen women, four men and two bystanders were killed as a result of domestic violence in 2021, according to the Domestic Violence Fatality Chronicle, and three women have been killed in domestic violence-related cases in the first three months of 2022.

Since 1995, 365 women, men and bystanders, including minors, have been killed as a result of domestic violence in Iowa.

Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, Crime Victim Assistance Division director, said the increases in deaths coincide with a decrease in federal funding for victim services — from $16.1 million last year to $12.76 million. That could result in being able to assist 23,500 fewer victims.

There are several domestic violence resources available to Iowans, including Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline, (800)-770-1650; National Domestic Violence Hotline, (800)-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788; Love is Respect Teen Dating Violence Hotline, (866)-331-9474 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522.

WELCOMED RAINFALL: Precipitation for March averaged 2.67 inches, almost a half-inch above normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update. The above-normal rainfall helped to improve drought conditions across many areas of the state, especially in southern and eastern Iowa.

However, at the start of April, about 60 percent of Iowa remains in some form of dryness or drought. Concern continues for water resources in parts of northwest Iowa.

“We are now into what is normally the wettest three-month period in the state, and if we continue to get above-normal rainfall through June, we should see a reduction in drought conditions moving into the growing season,” said Tim Hall, Department of Natural Resources hydrology resources coordinator.

Streamflow levels are normal across much of the state, with lower flows in northern and western Iowa.

For more, visit iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

BIPARTISAN SOFTBALL: A bipartisan group of Iowa legislators has announced the inaugural Legislative Slow-Pitch Softball Game for Charity will be played May 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines immediately following the 1 p.m. Iowa Cubs game.

The House and Senate Republicans will square off against the House and Senate Democrats to raise money from sponsors and ticket sales for two charities chosen by the respective teams. Republicans have chosen the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Democrats will play to benefit the Iowa Food Bank Association.

“While Republicans and Democrats may not always agree on policy here at the Capitol, we can all come together in acknowledging the invaluable work these two organizations do for their communities,” said Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel. “This bipartisan event will further solidify the friendships created in the Iowa Legislature that exist across party lines. When coming together to raise money for charity, we are not Democrats or Republicans, we’re just Iowans.”

The slow-pitch softball game will be open to the public. Tickets are $12. For Republican tickets, which will support Puppy Jake, go to https://fevo.me/iowarepublicans. For Democrat tickets to support the food bank, visit https://fevo.me/iowademocrats.

Tickets are good for the Iowa Cubs game, too.

