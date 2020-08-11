Iowa Captiol Digest

The state education chief said her agency had had some positive discussions with districts about options that were available to them that could provide some flexibility in meeting the requirements of the law and the governor’s proclamation. During her news conference Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said talks were “going well” in efforts to find solutions that will bring students back to school “safely and responsibly” while meeting what the statute requires. She said Urbandale schools had met the state criteria while Iowa City “is getting closer” and talks continued with Des Moines public school officials.

Reynolds previously had indicated that school districts defying her order to provide at least 50% in-person instruction for core subjects when classes resume would not meet state requirements for instructional time and would have to make up the time for students to receive credit. Also, administrators who defy state law could face licensure penalties.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have sought to provide at least initial instruction via online only, or with a hybrid that falls short of the in-person threshold. Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.