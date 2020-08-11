Iowa Captiol Digest

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
DR. BIRX IN IOWA: Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was looking forward to having members of Iowa’s public health team share their COVID-19 mitigation strategies with the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator when she is in Iowa later this week.
Last week, President Donald Trump said Iowa would be one of the stops for Dr. Deborah Birx as she visits states “to deliver aggressive, tailored, and targeted guidance” concerning the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The president indicated Birx would focus on a strategy that would “protect those at highest risk while allowing others at a lower risk to safely resume work and school.” Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she believed Birx would accompany Vice President Mike Pence when he visits Iowa on Thursday, and she was hopeful Dr. Caitlin Pedati, medical director and state epidemiologist in the Iowa Department of Public Health, and her team would be able to provide information to Birx regarding the mitigation efforts and other things Iowa is doing to combat COVID-19 and explain how Test Iowa data is used to help in their decision-making process.
RETURN TO LEARN DISCUSSIONS: Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said she believed state officials were making progress in their discussions with a small number of school district leaders that were not in compliance with the state’s Return to Learn guidelines.
The state education chief said her agency had had some positive discussions with districts about options that were available to them that could provide some flexibility in meeting the requirements of the law and the governor’s proclamation. During her news conference Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said talks were “going well” in efforts to find solutions that will bring students back to school “safely and responsibly” while meeting what the statute requires. She said Urbandale schools had met the state criteria while Iowa City “is getting closer” and talks continued with Des Moines public school officials.
Reynolds previously had indicated that school districts defying her order to provide at least 50% in-person instruction for core subjects when classes resume would not meet state requirements for instructional time and would have to make up the time for students to receive credit. Also, administrators who defy state law could face licensure penalties.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have sought to provide at least initial instruction via online only, or with a hybrid that falls short of the in-person threshold. Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
COST OF JOBLESS BENEFITS CHANGE UNKNOWN: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday Iowa officials were “running the numbers right now” in hopes of calculating what it would cost the state to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order continuing enhanced federal jobless benefits at $400 a week. The governor said Iowa Workforce Development officials participated in a conference call with federal Labor Department experts to discuss the program revisions and assess what the “potential fiscal impact looks like,” but no new information was posted at the IWD website after the meeting.
Reynolds said her preference would be for Congress and the president to work out details of a new COVID-19 relief package. As it stands, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation additional $600 payment per week ended in Iowa on July 25. Last Saturday, the president signed an executive order authorizing additional payments for some individuals receiving unemployment benefits in an effort to bypass congressional negotiations and extend financial relief to tens of millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the order, the federal government would cover $300 in enhanced aid per person per week, and states would be responsible for the remaining $100.
