Iowa chief justice: Juvenile system remains priority

She said she would continue to prioritize juvenile justice to ensure that “Iowa stands out among all the other states in implementing Family First, a federal funding bill based on the belief that kids do best with their families.” The 2018 Family First Prevention Services Act was intended, in part, to keep children out of foster care or, in cases were foster care was needed, to redirect federal funds to family-based settings.

“I am so thrilled to stand up here today and say, ‘We can start to check that box off,’” she said. Based in part on asking “why can’t this child go home today?” removals of children from their homes have been cut nearly in half.

The chief justice also has established a task force to undertake a “comprehensive, holistic review of the juvenile justice system for the first time in 30 years.” Some children are in the justice system because they are what is referred to as a “Child in Need of Assistance,” needing protection from someone else — often another family member. Others are delinquent and society needs protection from them, Christensen explained.

“Oftentimes, children are living in both of those worlds,” she said.