Iowa consumers toss away millions by forsaking nickel deposit on empties

Jochum said she and other legislators have received complaints from Iowans frustrated that some businesses have refused to take empties, some citing COVID-19 even though Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation temporarily suspending the program was lifted months ago.

“I would hope that perhaps the governor would remind all of these grocery stores and others that her proclamation was lifted almost a year ago and they really need to be taking the cans back if they’re going to sell the product,” she said.

Michelle Hurd, president of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, said her members who are trying to maintain clean stores were frustrated that health and safety concerns over bringing unsanitary containers onto their premises was not addressed and that the law has not been uniformly applied and enforced — given that all dealers that sell covered beverages must redeem them but some have not — without consequences.

Also, she said there is supposed to be a crushed-can location in each county, but that’s not happening.

“You have a broken system. It needs to be decided if it’s the best system for Iowa,” Hurd said. “The bottle deposit law was put in place as a litter control measure and now we’re trying to make it be a recycling solution and that’s difficult.”