Iowa (copy)

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
Scheetz makes it official
Now that Iowa Legislature has approved a redistricting plan with new congressional and legislative districts, Cedar Rapids Democratic Sami Scheetz has officially declared his candidacy for his party’s nomination in House District 78, a heavily Democratic district carried by President Joe Biden last year.
The district encompasses the Mound View, Wellington Heights, Oakhill Jackson and Taylor neighborhoods.
Should he win, Scheetz said, he would be the first Arab American to serve in the Legislature.
Axne targeted
Iowa 3rd District U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne is among U.S. House Democrats targeted in a new ad from the Club for Growth asking voters to contact their representatives about inflation and ask them to oppose President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation package.
The ads are part of a broader $2.5 million media buy opposing the legislation.
“We are asking people from these key nine congressional districts to ask their U.S. House members to take a stand against the out-of-control spending and new taxes,” said President David McIntosh. “Prices are skyrocketing for American families, and the so-called solutions proposed by Democrats will just take a bad situation and make it worse.”
Meet-and-greet
Michael Franken, a retired admiral and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful, will hold a Veterans Day campaign meet-and-greet Nov. 11 in Cedar Rapids.
He’ll be at Raygun, 1028 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Franken is among Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022.
Bradley running
First-term Republican state Rep. Steven Bradley of Cascade is running for re-election in the new House District 66 that covers Jones County and much of Jackson County.
That also is the district of Republican state Rep. Lee Hein, who has not announced his plans.
“My work is not complete,” Bradley said. “There still is much we can accomplish to protect Iowans’ individual freedoms, lower the tax burden and grow the workforce in Iowa.”
Bradley, a dentist, lives in Cascade with his wife, Candy.