Iowa Democratic Party chairman to resign

The delayed results once again sparked a national debate about caucuses and Iowa’s role as the leadoff state in the U.S. presidential nominating process.

Price promised an independent investigation into what went awry with the caucus results. In his resignation letter, he said the interim chairperson will oversee the investigation, as well as a recanvass and potential recount as requested by two of the presidential campaigns.

“While this process is just beginning, know that the IDP is not the only party to blame for what happened last week,” Price wrote. “We worked collaboratively with our partners, our vendors, and the (national Democratic Party) in this process, and I am confident the review will be able to determine exactly what went wrong, what went right, and how we can avoid this from ever happening again.”

In his resignation letter, Price wrote that in the days following the caucuses, state party staff worked “under immense pressure” to produce complete results and were subject to “threats to personal safety, taunts, and anger from people around the globe.”

During the phone interview, Price said his colleagues were saddened by the news of his resignation.