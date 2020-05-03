Iowa Democratic Senate hopefuls take aim at Ernst in virtual forum

Graham said she’s the only candidate in the field who supported a universal, single-payer health care system because it’s “the only way that we are going to get health care that is truly acceptable.”

The COVID-19 crisis has “put a spotlight on the inequities in our health care and in particular, when it comes to our rural health care systems,” Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield said. She called for strengthening the Affordable Care Act and adding a public option.

Ernst’s opposition to Obamacare “would end Medicaid expansion, which would threaten so many of our rural hospitals,” she said.

Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro called for a Peace Corps-like domestic health care program to recruit new and retired health care professionals to work in rural Iowa and other underserved areas.

As a senator, Mauro said he would lead hearings on the privatization of Medicaid, which he called “particularly devastating” for rural Iowa.

“COVID-19 has also demonstrated that we must make sure that health care is there for every American, a massive public health care plan that provides health care for all Americans, because it’s a human right,” he said.