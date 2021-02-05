Iowa Democrats conducting 2020 autopsy with eye toward 2022, new state chairman says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilburn is just two weeks into the state chairman’s post: he was elected to replace interim chairman Mark Smith, who was elected following the post-caucus resignation of Troy Price.

A state lawmaker from Ames and former Iowa City mayor, Wilburn is the first black Iowan to serve as state chairman of a major political party. He said he believes a critical component for rebuilding the Iowa Democratic Party — and reversing its 2020 electoral fortunes — is constant, rather than election cycle-to-election cycle organizing.

“One thing that is clear to me is year-round organizing,” Wilburn said. “I’ve got to fundraise, we’ve got to fundraise so that we can have that year-round presence instead of starting, stopping, starting, stopping with the coordinated campaign.”

Wilburn said year-round organizing would help Iowa Democrats reach and develop relationships with more voters, especially in rural areas of the state, where the party has been hemorrhaging support over the past decade.