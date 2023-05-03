DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats will caucus the same night as their Republican counterparts in early 2024, before any other state holds a presidential primary election or caucus, according to a new plan released Wednesday by the Iowa Democratic Party.

What remains far less clear is exactly when Iowa Democrats will tabulate and publish the results of their presidential preferences — a decision that will determine whether their new process runs afoul of national party rules or upsets other early-voting states.

The plan published Wednesday is the latest development in Iowa Democrats’ overhaul of their quadrennial presidential precinct caucuses.

The national Democratic Party determined after the 2020 presidential election to change its presidential primary election calendar, and many national party leaders expressed a preference for primary elections over party-run caucuses, citing some of the unique challenges to participating in a caucus.

In an effort to preserve the envied first-in-the-nation status that they held for half a century, Iowa Democrats proposed a plan designed to make the caucuses more accessible, the centerpiece of which is Democrats casting their presidential preference by mail.

Despite that dramatic change to the Democrats’ caucus system, the state was not selected by the national party to be among early voting states moving forward.

Iowa Democrats decided nonetheless to move forward with their new plan, and on Wednesday announced some more details, while still leaving critical elements of their plan to be determined.

Under the details of the proposal, Iowa Democrats will caucus on the same night as Iowa Republicans, and at least eight days before any other state’s presidential nominating contest, as has historically been the case and as prescribed in Iowa law.

But no expression of presidential preferences will be tabulated at the precinct caucuses, the plan says.

The details regarding when Iowa Democrats will be able to cast their presidential preference by mail and when the state party will count and publish those results will not be announced until a later date — no later than 90 days prior to the yet-unscheduled caucuses, according to the party’s plan.

This is intentional, according to the party, in order to provide flexibility and an ability to adapt to uncertainty surrounding the Democratic presidential nominating calendar.

While the national party has announced a new slate of five early-voting states — South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan — there have been issues with the implementation of that schedule as states wrestle with their own state laws, including New Hampshire’s that declares it will hold the nation’s first presidential primary election every four years.

“Our draft delegate selection plan provides us flexibility to respond to the chaos surrounding the presidential nominating calendar,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said in a statement. “Iowa Democrats will do what’s best for Iowa and that means moving forward with the most inclusive caucus process in Iowa history.”

State party leadership planned to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss its plan with reporters.

This is a developing story.