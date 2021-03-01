“Iowa does not have racism,” supporter of the bill tells lawmakers; Iowa lawmakers advance new bill banning race and sex ‘scapegoating’ training;

“The court said that the language was unconstitutionally vague and that it was impossible to determine what conduct was permitted,” Crow said, conceding, “Many of these things listed are statements that we as an organization would be against. People should never feel that they are inferior simply because of their race or sex.

“But we worry about how this will be interpreted, and we worry about the chilling effect on those institutions who seek us out as trainers. Will we be able to talk about systematic oppression? Will we be able to talk about concepts like privilege?”

In response, Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said, “This is a great bill.”

“‘I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’ That’s a famous quote by Martin Luther King Jr.,” Wheeler said. “This bill is consistent with judging character rather than skin color or gender. We must reject identity politics and the divisiveness that comes with it. We must reject the ‘religion of wokeism,’ as Ben Shapiro calls it, that is running rampant in our country. And we must embrace Dr. King’s words as well as this bill.”