Iowa driving instructors, teachers question bill that would allow parents to teach their teenagers to drive

“We can adjust. We can make amendments. But to get rid of it all together, I think it’s just crazy,” he said.

Goulden said while students who fail a math or science test can often make it up later, teenagers learning how to drive “only have one chance to learn it right.”

“In driving you may not get that (second) chance, because it might be death,” if a mistake is made on the road, he said.

Students in Goulden’s six- to nine-week course learn in a “slow and deliberate manner” with opportunities to correct mistakes as they go, he said. That includes 30 hours of classroom instruction, six hours of driving observation and six hours of driving with an instructor.

“That way, when you’re studying in the book, you can go out and do it,” he said.

Todd Ferry is a retired police officer who now owns Cruising with Cops, a private driver’s education academy in Sioux City with himself and six other instructors, all of whom are either current or former police officers.

Ferry said he is “shocked this (legislation) was even brought up,” and said, “parent-taught driver’s ed is not driver’s ed.”