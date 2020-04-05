Iowa election officials pushing vote by mail for June primary

Local officials said they, too, understood that trying to implement an all-mail election for the June primary would have been asking too much with too little time available. But some said they believe their offices could handle it if state officials decide that would be best for the November general election.

“If that’s the recommendation, I believe that we could deal with that. … I think we could handle it here,” said Gill, the auditor in Woodbury County. “My hope is that we can at least do what we’re doing for these elections now, which is we would mostly (encourage) people to vote at home through the absentee request forms and limit our polling places. If it came to that point. …

“I think we could do vote by mail. But it is scary to do it the first time.”

Auditors said such a transition would be complicated and require new equipment, more and different supplies, and extensive voter education efforts. For that reason, Veeder said state and local elections officials should already be making their contingency plans for a potential all-mail November election.

“I understand that switching to an all vote-by-mail system in time for the November election would be very difficult and would not be advisable under normal circumstances,” said Veeder, the auditor in Black Hawk County. “However, given the lack of certainty about the length and severity of the pandemic, and given the extreme importance of elections in our form of government, the state should make contingency plans for an all-mail election in November.”