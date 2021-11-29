Iowa enlists lodging providers for human trafficking detection

“As a result, we know human trafficking is happening in Iowa and that it frequently occurs in a hotel/motel setting,” he added. “The goal of this training is to provide lodging staff with the knowledge and tools to quickly identify and respond to human trafficking, so together we can prevent this from happening in our state. Even one victim is one too many.”

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Office to Combat Human Trafficking is charged with facilitating the new law and will be responsible for certifying the curriculum used in the training and that the lodging provider has met the training requirement, officials said.

The DPS is providing free online training that can be accessed 24/7 at its new website StopHTIowa.org.

In addition to hosting the online training and an administrative portal, the site contains tips for spotting human trafficking activity The public-facing site contains an interactive map of state-certified lodging providers, as well as a list of organizations that are qualified to administer the training. To assist customers in determining a lodging provider’s compliance, all state-certified lodging organizations will be required to display their human trafficking training certification in the lobby or registration area.