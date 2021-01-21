 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa ethanol production drops 12 percent in 2020 Industry leader attributes losses to coronavirus, EPA policy
topical top story

Iowa ethanol production drops 12 percent in 2020 Industry leader attributes losses to coronavirus, EPA policy

{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa’s ethanol producers saw a 12% drop in production in 2020, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Thursday.

It marks the second consecutive year ethanol production declined after a record-breaking 2018, which saw production of 4.35 billion gallons.

Production in 2020 was at 3.7 million gallons.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monte Shaw, the association’s executive director, cited less fuel consumption due to the pandemic, obstacles to global trade and Renewable Fuel Standard exemptions under the Trump administration for the 2020 losses.

“While a pandemic is unpredictable and trade disputes are difficult to resolve, there are steps that our leaders can take today to begin to heal the demand destruction done to Iowa’s ethanol producers,” Shaw said in a news release.

“President Biden can instruct his EPA to properly enforce the RFS as Congress intended.”

Biodiesel production in Iowa increased, though, from 342 million to 351 million gallons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News