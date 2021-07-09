Iowa gamblers post record year. Fiscal 2021 wagering, led by casinos, tops $3 billion

The casino figures point to wagering by more serious rather than casual gamblers, with this year’s attendance of almost 16.4 million through the turnstiles down from 22.8 million during the previous fiscal 2012 record year. Also, the casinos’ latest per-capital “win” averaged $96 compared with $75 the previous year and $73 in fiscal 2019.

Coates said casino operators and lottery officials realize they need to move toward sports and online games that attract younger clients — and can be highly addictive — because the brick-and-mortar casinos and printed tickets are geared more for slow-machine and traditional players.

“They’ve got to get all of this stuff up online because that’s where the younger audience is. They know that that’s the direction it’s got to go,’ Coates noted. “They can’t continue with the older generation that are dying out. They know that the younger people are not going to sit on those slot stools all night long and play, so they’ve got to find a way to get it up online.”

June saw the pace of sports wagering in Iowa drop for the third consecutive month even as revenue jumped, according to analysts from PlayIA. Even so, the overall $1.2 billion handle will become the yearly benchmark, said Ehrecke, adding “I hope we can get to that same level next year and beyond.”