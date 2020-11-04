Iowa GOP freshmen now confront Democratic U.S. House

However, it may be premature to speculate on the election’s impact “given that we still don’t know who the president will be and which party will control the Senate,” University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle said Wednesday. And, he added, Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart by fewer than 300 votes.

The new makeup of the Iowa delegation, even if Hart were to pull out a win, means Grassley and Ernst will continue to play a larger role representing Iowa’s interests, added University of Northern Iowa political scientist Chris Larimer.

Axne believes she was re-elected because voters see her as “somebody who will always stand up for our district, I’ll always stand up for Iowa.” However, she concedes that might be more difficult if she becomes the lone Iowa Democratic voice in the House.

“It was Abby Finkenauer and I who were some of the biggest voices for passing the USMCA when we weren’t sure that it was going to get through the House,” Axne said about the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada — two of Iowa’s largest export markets. “We knew that we needed to make that happen.”

Together with Finkenauer and Loebsack, she said, the Iowa Democrats were able to win House passage of extensions of biodiesel tax credits “which created certainty in our ag market here.”