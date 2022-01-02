Iowa GOP lawmakers vow more tax cuts — and maybe to eventually end them

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Statehouse Republicans are in agreement on a goal to return as much over-collected money to taxpayers as quickly as possible — most likely through lower rates — within a responsible plan that keeps the state solvent and does not come at the expense of other things.

At the same time, Grassley said his 60-member House GOP caucus is taking a cautious view on how to address a stockpile of one-time money — some from economic growth and some with the federal cash infusions to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic — in the context of maintaining ongoing financial commitments and government services that Iowa citizens expect.

“We want to do something that's sound and sustainable. So, whatever we do needs to be long-term feasible. We're not going to just pass something to pass something. Whatever commitment we make, we want to make sure that it has long-term impacts, and then we can uphold our commitments. So that will be a major part of whatever we do,” said Grassley.

“Now, obviously, how we do that is going to be the part where there's not necessarily everyone's on the exact same page,” he added. “But I think knowing that, ultimately, that's our goal. It makes it a lot easier starting down that path.”