Iowa GOP leaders making progress on state budget; House Speaker Pat Grassley doubts cellphone ban for drivers survives.

DES MOINES — Statehouse Republicans are making progress on finalizing their state budget negotiations and whittling their list of the 2021 session’s must-do bills.

That list, a key House leader said Thursday, no longer includes a proposed ban on hand-held use of cellphones while driving.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters — on a day when both chambers spent less than five minutes in session — that private “global” discussions among House and Senate Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds have moved them closer to “the same numbers” in setting a fiscal 2022 spending plan and finalizing state budget pieces.

“I think we’re getting close to agreeing on all of that,: he said. ”I think we’re making progress from the standpoint of what things need to be addressed before we would get out of here.

“Obviously, the budget, whether there’s any specific pieces of tax legislation and how that ties into the budget conversation. So even though it doesn’t maybe look like that, there’s progress happening.

“We are having some productive conversations.”