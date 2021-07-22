Iowa GOP leaders question breadth of ‘infrastructure’

The bipartisan infrastructure framework calls for spending nearly $1 trillion over five years, including about $579 billion in new spending on roads, broadband and other public works projects. However, that’s just the first phase of Biden’s infrastructure agenda. He wants it to be followed by a much broader $3.5 trillion measure from Democrats.

“When we hear all this talk about inflation and then possibly using a reconciliation package as a vehicle to get this through, it's a major red flag” said Hinson, and for other Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee.

Democrats plan to bring up spending bills next week, “so the appetite for more and more spending is very clear.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who joined other Republicans in voting against starting debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill that senators had not seen, expressed similar concerns earlier in the week. He said he’s supportive of an infrastructure package, especially the funding to build out broadband, which Iowans have called for in at least two-thirds of his county meetings this year, he said. However, he said he needs answers on how it will be paid for.