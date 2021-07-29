Iowa GOP welcomes Liz Mathis to House race with brushback pitch

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republicans are playing hardball with an Iowa Democratic congressional candidate’s efforts five years ago to secure a tax break for a Marion baseball and softball complex developed by a former client of her family’s business.

The Republican Party of Iowa called efforts by state Sen. Liz Mathis to convince her colleagues to support the tax break for a client that paid her husband’s firm nearly $150,000 “self-serving” and, according to the Republican National Committee, “shady, to say the least.”

Mathis rejects those characterizations. The payments were for fundraising work done in 2012 and 2013, she said, prior to her efforts in 2016 to win legislative support for the tax credit, which in no way benefits her or ME&V, now AMPERAGE. Her husband, Mark, is a co-founder and one of the firm’s three partners. Mathis lists herself as “co-owner” in her Senate financial disclosure.

The Hiawatha Democrat announced earlier this week that she will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 20-county 1st District that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.