Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defends partial rejection of White House advice on pandemic

While Reynolds faced questions about whether her pandemic mitigation steps have gone far enough, she also responded to a lawsuit that suggests her efforts have gone too far.

A group of bars from the Des Moines metro area has filed a lawsuit in a bid to overturn Reynolds’ recent order to close bars in six counties. Polk and Dallas counties are among those in the order.

“We had restrictions. They didn’t abide by that. We put enforcement behind it. We gave them a warning. We did a fine. We said if it happens again, you’re going to lose your license,” Reynolds said. “I don’t like doing that. I’m trying to balance the health and safety of Iowans with the livelihoods of these small businesses. …

“I don’t take these decisions lightly. But because of the numbers we were seeing and based on the recommendations that were made, it was the right thing to do.”