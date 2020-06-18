Iowa Gov. Reynolds creates business-led economic recovery advisory board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa is well into the recovery phase of the new coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday announced her creation of a new advisory board that will discuss the state’s economic recovery and make policy recommendations to her administration and state lawmakers.

During a press conference Thursday at the Iowa Capitol, Reynolds said “there are signs that America is on the road to recovery,” citing new jobs reported in federal data and fewer unemployment claims in Iowa.

The governor’s advisory board, which she created by executive order, will be led by and comprised of mainly business leaders from across the state. She named Ruan Transportation CEO Ben McLean the board’s chairman; other members include leaders from Iowa businesses like Hy-Vee, Deere & Co., Principal, Vermeer, MidAmerican Energy, and others.

The 13-member board has one health care official: Dr. Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.