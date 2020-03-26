Iowa Gov. Reynolds extends business closures to April 7, adds more to list of closings

She also ordered health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health screenings for staff.

In order to encourage the use of telehealth, Reynolds also ordered insurance companies to reimburse health care providers for telehealth services at the same rate as in-person services.

“These actions will help us preserve the personal protective equipment (used by health care workers) as well as our health care workforce,” Reynolds said.

Thirty-four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa were confirmed Thursday by the state.

That brings Iowa’s total to 179 confirmed cases in 37 counties. Just one coronavirus-related death has been reported thus far.

Thirty-one individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, according to state public health department data. Another 15 individuals hospitalized for the virus were discharged and are recovering.

Reynolds said she extended the closures in part because not enough time has passed to give state public health officials sufficient data to determine whether current orders are proving effective in slowing the virus’ spread. She said with her original order nearly set to expire next week, she extended the closures Thursday to allow businesses to plan accordingly.

“As we work through this week and next well start to get some of the information, and then we’ll continue to re-evaluate and see how we can move forward,” Reynolds said. “Every day I need Iowans and businesses to know that we’re re-evaluating those metrics and seeing what they look like and talking about what we need to do next. And that went into the decisions that we made (Thursday).”

