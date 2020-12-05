Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Day

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Dec. 7, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“We must never forget the true cost of freedom,” Reynolds said in a news release. “On December 7, we pause and honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, and reverently give thanks to all those who continue to defend our way of life, at home and abroad. We must never forget that America remains the greatest country on Earth because of those who are willing to lay down their life to defend it.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, all public buildings, grounds and facilities in the state.
Reynolds encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to do the same as a sign of respect.
Hinson, a Marion Republican who won the Iowa 1st District U.S. House race earlier this month, will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a member of the 117th Congress, succeeding Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids.
