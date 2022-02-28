Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders Russian liquor pulled from wholesale shelves

DES MOINES — In a symbolic gesture of support for the Ukrainian people who are under Russian attack, Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove any Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list.

Although Iowans bought 2,024,662 gallons of vodka through the ABD in 2021, it’s unclear how much of that was produced in Russia. In the top 10 brands by gallons sold, there are five brands of vodka — Tito’s, Hawkeye, McCormick, Smirnoff and Five O’Clock. Whiskey, led by Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey, is the top choice of Iowans based on gallons sold — 2,117,237 in 2021.

In addition to the United States-distilled vodka products, few brands imported to the United States still are produced in Russia. Smirnoff vodka, for example, traces its roots to Moscow, but is distilled in the U.S. Stoli, which basically translates into “capital city” because it originated in Moscow, is distilled in Latvia and has its headquarters in Luxembourg, a NATO country.

Iowa is one of 17 states that control the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level. Under Iowa law, ABD has the authority to determine the brands of alcoholic liquor products available for sale to retailers. Alcoholic liquor is sold by ABD to off-premises retailers, who then sell the products directly to consumers or to on-premises retailers, such as bars and restaurants.

In issuing the order, Reynolds joins governors of Utah, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania in making the symbolic gesture of support for Ukraine.

Reynolds has also called for Iowa Sister States to end its relationship with Stavropol Krai, Russia, and provide recommendations for enhancing its sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

More information on the delisting of Russian products will be available at the ABD website on or before March 1.

