Iowa Gov. Reynolds says 19 refugee children relocated to Iowa without notification. She's calling for a Congressional hearing.

A Grassley spokesman on Thursday confirmed the details involving his office.

In the news release, Reynolds said she and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans, have joined Grassley’s call for a U.S. Senate judiciary committee hearing on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Refugee children also were recently settled in Tennessee, according to Reynolds’ office.

“These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process,” the governors wrote in their letter to Grassley. “Additionally, the federal government’s failure to provide advance notification to states places an undue burden on our law enforcement partners to determine whether these types of flights constitute a criminal act of human trafficking or the federally-sponsored transport of vulnerable children.”

Reynolds in 2019, under Republican President Donald Trump, consented to accepting refugees from the federal government.

The Iowa Democratic Party issued a statement that criticized Reynolds’ refusal to accept refugee children and her statement Thursday.