Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs one K12 school priority, makes pitch for another

Reynolds and supporters, chiefly fellow Republicans, say the legislation would provide more educational options for Iowa students and families, particularly in schools that are underperforming, according to metrics in a federal education program.

Critics of the proposal, chiefly Democrats, and many public education advocates have expressed concern that it would weaken the state’s public school system by creating more competition for state funding.

“I have no desire to defund our schools or prevent their progress. But I will not turn a blind eye to opportunities for improvement where it’s necessary. A strong public school system is imperative, and my education reform bill has the potential to raise the quality of all schools,” Reynolds said Friday. “Every child deserves a quality education, regardless of income and no matter their zip code. And when a school is failing a child, parents should have the ability to change the course of their child’s education for the better. We will always look to create opportunities for every single Iowan, including our youngest.”

The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate passed Reynolds’ proposal this week. It now heads to the GOP-led House, where Speaker Pat Grassley said it will be considered, but not immediately.

“During a pandemic when our schools and teachers have been forced to do even more with less, we should be investing more resources in our public schools than ever before. From ever-increasing class sizes to rural consolidation, it’s clear that we need to invest in the kids in our public schools, not take money away for vouchers,” Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn said in a statement. “Every child in Iowa should have the opportunity to go to a top-notch public school with all the tools they need to be successful. Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for world-class public schools for every child, no matter their zip code.”

