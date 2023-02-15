DES MOINES — Iowa law enforcement officials would be prohibited from enforcing federal gun laws and regulations — and state law enforcement agencies could be fined up to $50,000 for violations — in a proposal that divided gun rights groups during a legislative hearing Wednesday.
Republican state lawmakers gave their first legislative blessing to the proposal they have named the Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Jered Taylor, a former state lawmaker from Missouri who helped get a similar state law passed there, and currently with the gun rights advocacy group Iowa Gun Owners, testified in support of the proposal during a hearing at the Iowa Capitol.
Taylor cited the anti-commandeering doctrine, a legal theory that says the federal government cannot force states to adopt or enforce federal laws. He also cited the planned implementation of a federal rule that classifies any gun equipped with pistol braces a short-barreled rifles. Such devices were used in recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colo., and Dayton, Ohio, killing a total of 19 people.
“Democrats’ gun control is no longer rhetoric. It’s no longer, ‘We won’t take your guns away.’ It’s now, ‘We will take your guns away,’” Taylor said during the hearing.
Richard Rogers, with the Iowa Firearms Coalition, however, expressed support for the proposal’s intent but said he had concerns with the language and thus cannot support it. Rogers, who lobbies on gun-related legislation at the Capitol, is registered as “undecided” on the bill.
Rogers noted that in Missouri, the similar law has been challenged in the courts both by the federal government and by local law enforcement officials. The law was passed in 2021, and could be headed for the Missouri Supreme Court. Meantime, 60 Missouri police chiefs filed a brief in the lawsuit to support the challenge to the law, saying it hinders law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.
“I’ve long been concerned about federal overreach. … And maybe those concerns are valid,” Rogers said during the hearing. “But the language (in the proposed legislation) is deficient.”
Other groups who spoke at Wednesday’s hearing in opposition to the proposal represented Iowa’s Catholic churches and schools, and victims of domestic violence.
“Guns make domestic violence more deadly,” said Laura Hessburg, with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “I don’t understand the rationale for this bill. It seems like it would make it more difficult to address gun violence.”
Iowa voters in 2022 voted by a wide margin to enshrine into the state constitution strict legal scrutiny of any gun laws or regulations.
With support from the two Republicans on the three-member legislative panel, Reps. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton and Skyler Wheeler of Hull, House File 147 become eligible for consideration by the full House judiciary committee.
There's no clear definition of a mass shooting. The gun violence archive defines it as any incident in which at least four people were killed or hurt. By their definition, they've counted 67 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023 alone.
States with the biggest gun industries
In 1934, Congress ratified the
National Firearms Act, legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act's goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.
In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens' hands.
While the NFA's creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry's growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.
An estimated
393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that's more guns than the country's entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.
Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.
Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.
Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.
Canva
#50. Washington DC (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 0
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#50. Hawaii (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 1
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)
image_vulture // Shutterstock
#49. Rhode Island
- Total weapons industry entities: 2
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 1
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#48. Delaware
- Total weapons industry entities: 3
--- Manufacturers: 0
--- Dealers: 3
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)
Patrick Smith // Getty Images
#47. New Jersey
- Total weapons industry entities: 29
--- Manufacturers: 7
--- Dealers: 21
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#46. Vermont
- Total weapons industry entities: 101
--- Manufacturers: 26
--- Dealers: 71
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)
UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#45. New York
- Total weapons industry entities: 114
--- Manufacturers: 91
--- Dealers: 19
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY // Getty Images
#44. North Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 134
--- Manufacturers: 14
--- Dealers: 119
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)
Mike Kemp // Getty Images
#43. Illinois
- Total weapons industry entities: 144
--- Manufacturers: 96
--- Dealers: 37
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)
Jeff Schear // Getty Images
#41. Maine (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 146
--- Manufacturers: 48
--- Dealers: 95
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#40. Massachusetts
- Total weapons industry entities: 150
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 27
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#39. South Dakota
- Total weapons industry entities: 162
--- Manufacturers: 31
--- Dealers: 131
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#38. Nebraska
- Total weapons industry entities: 165
--- Manufacturers: 33
--- Dealers: 132
--- Importers: 0
- Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)
Andrew Burton // Getty Images
#36. West Virginia
- Total weapons industry entities: 190
--- Manufacturers: 43
--- Dealers: 140
--- Importers: 7
- Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)
MICHAEL MATHES // Getty Images
#35. Connecticut
- Total weapons industry entities: 205
--- Manufacturers: 88
--- Dealers: 114
--- Importers: 3
- Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)
Andrew Lichtenstein // Getty Images
#34. New Mexico
- Total weapons industry entities: 213
--- Manufacturers: 70
--- Dealers: 133
--- Importers: 10
- Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)
VW Pics // Getty Images
#33. California
- Total weapons industry entities: 222
--- Manufacturers: 122
--- Dealers: 86
--- Importers: 14
- Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)
Matthew Corley // Shutterstock
#31. New Hampshire
- Total weapons industry entities: 228
--- Manufacturers: 101
--- Dealers: 121
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)
ED JONES // Getty Images
#30. Maryland
- Total weapons industry entities: 237
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 152
--- Importers: 800
- Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)
Erick Gibson // Shutterstock
#29. Mississippi
- Total weapons industry entities: 260
--- Manufacturers: 77
--- Dealers: 172
--- Importers: 11
- Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#28. Idaho
- Total weapons industry entities: 287
--- Manufacturers: 130
--- Dealers: 155
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)
Kozup Photography // Shutterstock
#27. Iowa
- Total weapons industry entities: 292
--- Manufacturers: 65
--- Dealers: 226
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)
FESTUS_BSQRT // Shutterstock
#26. Utah
- Total weapons industry entities: 304
--- Manufacturers: 148
--- Dealers: 151
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)
GEORGE FREY // Getty Images
#25. Louisiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 307
--- Manufacturers: 85
--- Dealers: 220
--- Importers: 23
- Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)
WKanadpon // Shutterstock
#24. Arkansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 315
--- Manufacturers: 132
--- Dealers: 168
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)
Ana Hollan // Shutterstock
#23. Nevada
- Total weapons industry entities: 320
--- Manufacturers: 173
--- Dealers: 135
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)
Christopher Sibert // Shutterstock
#21. Oregon (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 110
--- Dealers: 210
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)
Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock
#21. Washington (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 321
--- Manufacturers: 140
--- Dealers: 176
--- Importers: 5
- Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)
Karen Ducey // Getty Images
#19. Oklahoma (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 138
--- Dealers: 211
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)
damann // Shutterstock
#19. Minnesota (tie)
- Total weapons industry entities: 350
--- Manufacturers: 109
--- Dealers: 228
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)
Sheena_Waldron // Shutterstock
#18. Kansas
- Total weapons industry entities: 352
--- Manufacturers: 80
--- Dealers: 268
--- Importers: 4
- Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)
John Moore // Getty Images
#16. Kentucky
- Total weapons industry entities: 367
--- Manufacturers: 95
--- Dealers: 254
--- Importers: 18
- Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)
Kyle M Price // Shutterstock
#15. Wisconsin
- Total weapons industry entities: 368
--- Manufacturers: 115
--- Dealers: 252
--- Importers: 1
- Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)
Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Alabama
- Total weapons industry entities: 416
--- Manufacturers: 118
--- Dealers: 272
--- Importers: 26
- Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)
Barry Lewis // Getty Images
#13. Missouri
- Total weapons industry entities: 417
--- Manufacturers: 147
--- Dealers: 255
--- Importers: 15
- Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)
Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
#12. Indiana
- Total weapons industry entities: 419
--- Manufacturers: 103
--- Dealers: 310
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#11. Michigan
- Total weapons industry entities: 446
--- Manufacturers: 134
--- Dealers: 300
--- Importers: 12
- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#10. Tennessee
- Total weapons industry entities: 458
--- Manufacturers: 131
--- Dealers: 321
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#9. Colorado
- Total weapons industry entities: 506
--- Manufacturers: 157
--- Dealers: 343
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)
Jim Lambert // Shutterstock
#8. Georgia
- Total weapons industry entities: 596
--- Manufacturers: 203
--- Dealers: 380
--- Importers: 13
- Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#6. Ohio
- Total weapons industry entities: 624
--- Manufacturers: 239
--- Dealers: 379
--- Importers: 6
- Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock
#5. North Carolina
- Total weapons industry entities: 640
--- Manufacturers: 231
--- Dealers: 407
--- Importers: 2
- Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#4. Pennsylvania
- Total weapons industry entities: 684
--- Manufacturers: 210
--- Dealers: 457
--- Importers: 17
- Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)
woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock
#3. Arizona
- Total weapons industry entities: 713
--- Manufacturers: 407
--- Dealers: 276
--- Importers: 30
- Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)
Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock
#1. Texas
- Total weapons industry entities: 1,822
--- Manufacturers: 748
--- Dealers: 1,035
--- Importers: 39
- Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)
Allen.G // Shutterstock
States where gun sales have increased the most since 2011
Gun sales on the rise
According to the number of firearm-related background checks performed by the FBI, Black Friday in 2022 was the third-highest day for gun sales ever, surpassing the amounts sold on the same dates in 2020 and 2021. (Note: The data does not directly represent a one-to-one correlation between a firearm background check and sale, as it does not include private gun purchases or instances where a carry permit is as an alternative to the background check.)
In some states, gun control laws are in judicial limbo. In Oregon, voters passed
Measure 114 in the November elections. The proposal aimed to end the so-called "Charleston loophole," which allowed buyers to obtain a firearm from a dealer before the background check was complete. It also added the requirement to pass a training course before purchasing a weapon.
In Washington D.C., where firearm-related background checks have skyrocketed in the last decade, permits are not required to buy rifles, shotguns, or handguns. However, background checks are
mandatory for all private sales, and gun buyers must register every firearm they acquire.
Illinois, which has one of the most stringent gun regulations in America,
leads the nation in background checks, which suggests the state's laws are functioning as designed.
With each state in the country addressing the issue of gun ownership and registration in different ways,
Stacker consulted data from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to examine which states have seen the most significant increase in firearm-related background checks between 2011 and 2021. The figures taken into consideration are criminal record requests initiated by an officially licensed Federal Firearms Licensee or criminal justice/law enforcement agency before issuing a purchase or transfer permit.
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#25. Texas
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 202.8%
--- Checks in 2011: 617,597
--- Checks in 2021: 1,870,113
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,436,646
KatMoy // Shutterstock
#24. Missouri
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 204.2%
--- Checks in 2011: 199,086
--- Checks in 2021: 605,570
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 445,110
JEWEL SAMAD // Getty Images
#23. Washington
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 228,935
--- Checks in 2021: 702,930
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 619,603
DmyTo // Shutterstock
#22. Mississippi
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.5%
--- Checks in 2011: 96,484
--- Checks in 2021: 296,694
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 222,042
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#21. Oklahoma
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 214.2%
--- Checks in 2011: 121,014
--- Checks in 2021: 380,249
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 295,071
damann // Shutterstock
#20. Vermont
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 218.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 16,016
--- Checks in 2021: 51,071
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 39,959
Kryuchka Yaroslav // Shutterstock
#19. Colorado
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 187,321
--- Checks in 2021: 624,251
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 474,871
Yasemin Yurtman Candemir // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.6%
--- Checks in 2011: 55,404
--- Checks in 2021: 184,807
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 146,184
Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock
#17. Tennessee
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 252.8%
--- Checks in 2011: 262,331
--- Checks in 2021: 925,496
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 746,690
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#16. Wisconsin
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 255.4%
--- Checks in 2011: 216,797
--- Checks in 2021: 770,432
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 565,119
Gagarin Iurii // Shutterstock
#15. South Carolina
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 266.1%
--- Checks in 2011: 126,627
--- Checks in 2021: 463,562
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 354,870
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#14. Illinois
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 270.1%
--- Checks in 2011: 694,784
--- Checks in 2021: 2,571,685
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 3,998,754
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#13. Georgia
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 271.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 209,268
--- Checks in 2021: 776,297
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 501,896
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#12. Oregon
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 285.6%
--- Checks in 2011: 114,368
--- Checks in 2021: 440,999
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 412,741
Dmitri T // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 307.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 8,582
--- Checks in 2021: 34,928
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 24,810
Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock
#9. Ohio
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 310.5%
--- Checks in 2011: 201,843
--- Checks in 2021: 828,561
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 564,951
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#8. Virginia
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 312.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 155,912
--- Checks in 2021: 643,707
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 498,195
Cass Tippit // Shutterstock
#7. Arizona
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 337.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 122,097
--- Checks in 2021: 533,540
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 446,903
megaflopp // Shutterstock
#5. Alabama
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 464.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 159,840
--- Checks in 2021: 902,047
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 617,962
carroteater // Shutterstock
#4. Delaware
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 485.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 11,355
--- Checks in 2021: 66,462
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 51,286
Dmitry Markov152 // Shutterstock
#3. Florida
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 577.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 241,671
--- Checks in 2021: 1,636,929
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,255,284
YES Market Media // Shutterstock
#2. New Jersey
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 659.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 29,093
--- Checks in 2021: 221,071
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 152,088
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
