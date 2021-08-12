Iowa health leader says COVID-19 answer ‘sitting right in front of us’

“We are not experiencing the case counts that our southern states are,” she said, “but we are seeing an increase, and we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations.”

Garcia said the current strain on Iowa’s hospital system is due more to workforce issues than spiking COVID-19 cases, but she added “the key to this is making sure that we pay attention to our hospital capacity and that we push on people getting vaccinations.”

After a drop in activity following the vaccine rollout, the pandemic is beginning to reemerge in force nationwide as the new highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, especially among unvaccinated individuals.

As of Monday, all but eight counties in Iowa had a “high” or “substantial” level of community transmission of the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thursday marked the start of the 11-day Iowa State Fair, which was expected to bring more than 1 million visitors to the fairgrounds in Des Moines. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

While the fair was in full swing, officials with the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, said their members decided not to have a traditional Labor Day Parade on Sept. 6.