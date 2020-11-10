Iowa hospitals warn COVID-19 surge threatening resources, health care workers

Hospital officials across the state expressed similar wishes: that Iowans limit their social gatherings, when in public wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others, wash their hands regularly, and stay home when they are not feeling well.

They also are encouraging Iowans to get their flu shot.

Tracy Larson, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center’s vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, said in a statement that she has seen the effectiveness of masking, limiting gatherings, and social distancing in the community.

“Now is the time for increased vigilance in these areas,” Larson said. “Wearing a mask is an opportunity to protect the people you love. We have and will always champion these simple efforts to reduce the spread of this very real and threatening illness, and we encourage everyone to do the same.”

Because the current spike is being driven by individuals — and not workplace or long-term care facility outbreaks like previous spikes during the pandemic — hospital officials say they need all Iowans to help control COVID-19’s spread in order to avoid overwhelming the state’s health care system.