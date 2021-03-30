Iowa House approves bills to facilitate broadband, cryptocurrency

Bill manager Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, replied in kind, quoting “Star Trek” character Spock that “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

“This bill is built to address the needs of the 3.5 million Iowans as opposed the needs of the few and, occasionally, the one in the lobby,” he said.

Continuing in the “Star Trek” vein, Jacobsen said that in his five years in the House, his “mission has been to explore government operations to seek out new data and new information to boldly go where no oversight has gone before in my trek for transparency.”

It was approved 91-3, with Democratic Reps. Dave Jacoby of Coralville, Kirsten Running-Marquardt of Cedar Rapids and Chuck Isenhart of Dubuque voting “no.”

HF 848 calls for Empower Rural Iowa grants to be made to communication services that install infrastructure to facilitate a minimum download speed of 100 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 100 megabits per second in area where those services at the level described in the bill are not available.

At least 20 percent of the amount of the grants awarded must be allocated to projects in difficult to serve areas where no service is available at the specified upload and download speeds.