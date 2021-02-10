Iowa House approves child care package

DES MOINES — The Iowa House approved a legislative package that aims to address a workforce shortage by increasing the access and affordability of child care through a combination of grants and tax credits.

The bills, passed with bipartisan support, are part of an effort the House began last year but was disrupted by COVID-19.

Child care access and affordability have become key factors in growing Iowa’s workforce and getting Iowans back to work. That was exacerbated by the pandemic, which lawmakers said has contributed to the loss of 81 child-care centers in the state since March 2020.

A key piece of the package was House File 302 that lawmakers said would remove what is known as the “cliff effect.”

Rather than families immediately losing child care if their incomes exceed the ceiling, the bill would provide a state-funded off-ramp to gradually increase a family’s share of child care costs as household income rises.

About 25,000 Iowa children from low-income families receive child-care assistance.