Iowa lawmakers are closing the gap on dueling proposals to lower Iowans’ property tax bills after a House committee advanced a property tax reduction bill on Thursday.

A residential or agricultural property tax bill could not increase by more than 3% over the preceding year in most cases under the bill, while a commercial or industrial property tax bill could not increase by more than 8%. Improvements or new constructions on a property would lead to a higher tax bill.

The bill, House File 1, passed the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously with support from both Republicans and Democrats.

The bill would not affect property assessments, but instead require local officials to lower a person’s property tax bill if the total tax bill based on the assessment rises above 3% higher than the previous year. Property owners across the state saw sharp increases in their property tax assessment letters this year, owing to a hot real estate market and rising property values.

“This is centered around your increase for your actual bill, which is designed to give the taxpayers not only predictability, but also stop the bleeding for continually increasing property tax bills,” said committee chair Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

The bill would also lower by a dollar a property tax that funds public schools — from 5.40 to 4.40 per thousand dollars for most schools — and direct the state to make up the $204 million difference.

The amendment gets rid of a requirement in the original bill that a school or local government put down 10% of the cost of an improvement project before holding an election to borrow money. Instead, it would require that a vote on a school or local government taking on debt is held during a general election — in November on even-numbered years.

Local governments would also have to provide property taxpayers with an itemized list of what goes into their property tax bill.

Rep. Dave Jacoby D-Coralville, the ranking member on the committee, said he was pleased to see some items Democrats support being in the bill. He said it would lower property taxes for middle-class taxpayers, something Democrats have said was a priority.

“Everyone's seeing huge valuations jump,” he said. “We do not want to see any artificial means of suppressing values of Iowans' homes, but we do believe that there has to be some limits on the increases for people's property taxes.”

But, Jacoby said his one complaint with the bill is the local bonding rule. He said the decision is better left up to local governments, and the bill would affect plans some governments already have in progress to hold elections on taking on debt.

The Cedar Rapids school district is planning to hold a bond vote later this year to borrow $312 million to build a new middle school and other projects. If the bill went into effect, the vote could not be held until November 2024.

The bill still has key differences from legislation proposed in the Senate to lower property tax bills, but leaders of both chambers’ tax committees said they were getting closer to an agreement.

“Conceptually, we’re getting closer and closer to being on the same page, it’s just a matter of working out the mechanisms,” Kaufmann said.

The Senate bill, Senate File 356, is intended to lower tax bills by restricting how much a local government can tax depending on how much total taxable value in the city or county increases. Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, the Senate Ways and Means Committee chair, said whatever bill lawmakers land on will need to result in lower tax bills for property owners who saw their assessments spike this year.

“We have to make sure that when we walk out of here, that we have built mechanisms in our systems that can protect the property taxpayer for what they received in their assessment letters,” Dawson said.