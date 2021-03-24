Iowa House committee OKs ‘back the blue’ bill. Measure advances despite constitutionality questions

Legislators unanimously supported the “More Perfect Union” legislation last summer that addressed racial justice and police procedures. Steckman called that a “start to try to fix some of the issues that are apparent.”

“I just thought we would continue this work this year,” she said, citing court rulings and groups like the libertarian Cato Institute that call the qualified immunity language unconstitutional.

Public Safety Chairman Jarad Klein, R-Keota, said the bill’s language was from the Iowa Attorney General Office and other opinions supported it.

Lawmakers ran into challenges writing the legislation, Holt said, because even civil rights groups were “gravely concerned” about provisions calling for the collection of information to stop racial profiling.

“That’s why some of these things are not here that were in the governor’s bill,” he said.

The bill, approved 14-5, will be amended on the floor to include language in House bills that include more protections for law enforcement as well as sick leave and health insurance language, Holt said during a subcommittee hearing on the bill an hour earlier.