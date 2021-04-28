Iowa House committee OKs bottle bill changes

DES MOINES — Trying to keep alive changes to Iowa’s iconic bottle bill, House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee approved changes, including doubling the handling fee for redemptions centers.

With amendments, HF 872 will accomplish the goals Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, has been working on for a few years.

In addition, it would double the 1-cent handling fee for redemption centers and will get dirty beverage containers — “garbage” — out of grocery stores. And it will provide more enforcement to address retailers that have never followed the law that required them to redeem the cans and bottles they sold.

Bossman said his amendments addressed a “pretty good fusion of everybody’s needs.”

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, wasn’t convinced.

“I'm a big believer in perfect not being the enemy of the good,” she said. “However, it doesn't come close to perfect or really even good.”

Republicans want to keep the bill moving as the legislative session winds down, but Konfrst said she doubts it accomplishes “the changes (Iowans) really want to see to the bottle bill.”