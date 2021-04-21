Iowa House GOP rejects Democrats’ efforts to increase transparency in governor’s office

DES MOINES — House Republicans rejected Democrats’ attempts to increase spending transparency by Gov. Kim Reynolds while approving a budget of more than $150 million for certain state departments that included $100 million for broadband infrastructure.

Democrats accused the Republican governor of playing a shell game that makes it difficult, if not impossible, for lawmakers and the public to follow her spending on her staff, many of whom received substantial pay raises, bonuses and overtime pay despite not working for hourly wages.

Amendments to House File 867, which was approved 55-37 on a party-line vote, were about checks and balances “on behalf of taxpayers so they can understand and can easily track how their tax dollars are being spent,” Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, said.

Unfortunately, he said, a pattern has developed in Reynolds’ office that makes it harder to know how state funds are spent. It appears at times she has “used taxpayer dollars twice, some from the feds, some from the state, in order to pay for salaries within the governor’s office.”

Reynolds’ office called Hall’s claims “inaccurate,” adding, “We have been upfront about our office’s expenses.”