Carbon dioxide pipeline companies looking to build in Iowa would have to gain 90% of the route through voluntary easements under a bill House lawmakers passed Wednesday.

The bill, House File 565, passed under the eyes of a few dozen landowners and other pipeline opponents that rallied outside the Capitol earlier Wednesday to pressure lawmakers to pass the bill without amendments.

The bill originally placed a moratorium on pipeline construction until a federal regulator released updated safety regulations for the projects, and required pipelines to receive all permits from other states and comply with all local zoning permits before being granted a permit in Iowa. But those provisions were amended out of the bill on Wednesday. Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, the bill’s floor manager, said the amendment was reached as an agreement between stakeholders.

A number of rules governing land restoration and compensation standards remained in the bill. The amendment also added a provision creating a committee to study the procedures around eminent domain in Iowa.

Supporters of the bill railed against the use of eminent domain to take land for for-profit projects by private companies during floor debate Wednesday. Holt said it was intended to protect the “fundamental liberty” of property rights.

“If these pipeline projects are essential to ethanol and agriculture, let them be built through voluntary easements, and not by allowing the blunt force of government to be used to shatter this fundamental birthright,” he said.

The bill passed the House 73-20. Nine Republicans and 11 Democrats voted against the bill. Two lawmakers recused themselves, invoking a rule barring lawmakers from voting on legislation in which they or an immediate family member has a direct financial interest.

Rep. Ross Wilburn, a Democrat from Ames who opposed the bill, said the pipeline projects would support good-paying union jobs and he doesn’t think the bill would stop the projects.

Wilburn also suggested the bill would not move forward in the Senate, where Republican leaders have not shown as much interest in regulating the pipelines.

“It’s not going to appear on the floor of the Senate, and even if it did, the governor will not sign, in my opinion,” he said.

Some Republicans supported changing the bill to remove the central eminent domain restriction but add a “landowner’s bill of rights” intended to regulate easement negotiations between pipeline companies and landowners, but the amendment did not pass.

Pipeline companies oppose bill

Three pipeline companies are seeking permits to build in the state: Navigator CO2 Ventures, Summit Carbon Solutions, and Wolf Carbon Solutions. Navigator and Summit, the largest projects, are seeking eminent domain authority from the Iowa Utilities Board. Wolf is proposing a smaller pipeline, covering just four counties, and has said they will not seek eminent domain authority to build their pipeline.

The pipelines — which will shuttle CO2 from ethanol plants to reservoirs deep underground, taking advantage of federal tax credits — are backed by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, which represents Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel plants. In studies released this month, the group warned that Iowa would lose up to 75% of its ethanol plants, and the value of Iowa corn would drop, should the projects not go through.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the organization's director Monte Shaw called the bill an "effective ban" of the projects.

The pipeline companies opposed the bill, which they say unfairly singles out carbon dioxide pipelines and puts an arbitrary barrier on the eminent domain process.

“It would be extremely detrimental to the ability to advance carbon management, which is what we've talked about these projects as being,” Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a spokesperson for Navigator, said Tuesday. “Our ability to truly manage carbon in a constructive and a safe manner will look like the development of pipelines. And that bill stands in the way of that.”

In an emailed statement, Summit spokesperson Jesse Harris said the company has received 70% of the proposed route in Iowa through voluntary easements, and said the support shows landowners agree that the projects are vital to Iowa’s ethanol industry.

“With all this at stake, our team will continue to meet with policymakers to highlight the critical role carbon capture projects will play to ensure the long-term viability of the ethanol industry and the future of our ag economy,” Harris said.

Where does the bill go next?

The bill would need to pass in the Senate before being signed into law, but its prospects in the chamber are unclear. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But last month, Whitver did not say whether the Senate would take up the bill if it passes the House.

“The legislative process will determine which of those policies have enough support to advance over the next several weeks,” Whitver said in a statement last month.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week she has not spoken with House leaders about the bill. She has previously said she’s open to tweaks to the eminent domain process, but emphasized the importance of the projects to the ethanol industry.

Opponents rally against pipelines

Carbon dioxide pipeline opponents sat in the House gallery as the bill was debated, and on Wednesday morning they decried the amendment that stripped some of the restrictions from the bill.

The group of a few dozen landowners and other activists gathered outside the Iowa Capitol, using a semi truck emblazoned with “no hazardous carbon pipelines” as a backdrop, and gave a familiar message they’ve been hammering all session: No eminent domain for private gain.

“These projects are about getting a blank check to a couple of CEOs and their Wall Street investors,” said Kim Junker, who farms land in Butler and Grundy counties. “Our tax dollars are not a piggy bank.”

Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Republican from Sioux Center who proposed a raft of bills earlier this session to limit the eminent domain authority of CO2 pipelines, told the crowd he hopes the bill passing in the House will spur action in the Senate.

“I still think it’s to our advantage to have that bill move forward, because that will come to the Senate, and it’s going to put the spotlight and pressure on the Senate,” He said. “And hopefully we will rise to the occasion and do something.”

Biden greenlights Alaska drilling project and extends new protections to the state's North Slope Biden greenlights Alaska drilling project and extends new protections to the state's North Slope Environmental concessions made alongside Willow's approval