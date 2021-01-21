Iowa House rejects call for mandatory masks, remote hearings AFL-CIO files OSHA complaint about worker safety

He also sought to change House rules to allow members to participate in meetings and vote telephonically or by other electronic means.

“We can do it better,” Meyer said. “We can allow for people to have comments. We can allow for members to vote remotely. We can allow for interested parties to come into this building and feel safe or go online and make their comments heard.”

In the end, his amendment were voted down, and the session rules adopted without any of the measures he sought. House Resolution 3 was approved 55-35.

LABOR COMPLAINT

Also Thursday, the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO filed an OSHA complaint against the legislative leadership for their “reckless disregard for the safety” of people who work and visit the Capitol.

“It appears they do not really care about the safety and well-being of everyone that comes into the Capitol,” Charlie Wishman, Iowa Federation president, said about the lack of a mask mandate.

Some state legislatures have enacted mandatory mask policies or have delayed their sessions because of COVID-19.

SENATE ALLOWS REMOTE