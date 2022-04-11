Iowa judge’s ruling knocks Abby Finkenauer off U.S. Senate primary ballot

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge has ruled Cedar Rapids Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary election ballot.

His decision late Sunday, which is likely to be appealed, would prevent the former congresswoman from appearing on the ballot to determine the Democratic nominee who likely will face Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in November, provided that Grassley wins a GOP primary against a state senator.

Finkenauer’s nomination petitions were challenged by Republican Kim Schmett, a former congressional candidate himself, and Leanne Pellett, co-chair of the Cass County Republicans, who argued Finkenauer did not qualify to be on the ballot because she failed to submit the required number of valid signatures.

Despite a decision by the State Objection Panel — comprised of the Iowa secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor — to accept her nominating petitions, Polk County District Court Judge Scott Beattie said the panel’s interpretation of the law was incorrect.

“The court takes no joy in this conclusion,” he wrote. “This court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this Court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day.”

As a candidate for U.S. Senate, Finkenauer was required by state law to acquire at least 3,500 signatures, including at least 100 signatures each in at least 19 counties. After the panel’s review, Finkenauer finished with exactly 19 qualifying counties, including one with exactly 100 signatures and two more with 101 each.

The panel members disagreed about whether some signatures that contained incorrect or illegible dates should be allowed. Miller and Sand argued the information on the forms was sufficient, while Pate argued the signatures were not completed to the letter of the law and should have been disqualified.

The Finkenauer campaign issued a statement Thursday suggesting Republicans are presenting the legal challenge to remove Finkenauer from the ballot because they fear she would defeat Grassley in the November election.

