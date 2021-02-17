Iowa lawmaker uses debunked fraud claims to support election bill that would reduce early voting period

Many auditors said the compressed early voting window would make it challenging in some cases for auditors to send the ballot, and voters to receive the ballot, fill it out and return it to the auditor in time.

“Iowa has always led the way with strong election security, great voter participation, and has been an example to other states of how elections should be run. These bills do not appear to be based on voter security or election integrity and instead will actually limit voter access which is a concern,” Cerro Gordo County auditor Adam Wedmore said in an email. “Our staff works hard throughout the year to make voting as accessible to all as possible while also ensuring elections are fair, secure, and valid. These bills will jeopardize auditors’ ability to run elections with the access and security that Iowans are accustomed to.”