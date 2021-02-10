Iowa lawmaker wants university employees polled about political affiliation

DROPPING TENURE

In the House, the education committee Wednesday afternoon voted 12-9 to advance Senate File 41, the measure that would make Iowa the first state in the nation to eliminate tenure — an academic appointment meant to encourage independent inquiry, research and instruction.

Lawmakers pushing to eliminate the option say the campuses should have more freedom to fire “bad” professors.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, on Wednesday told his fellow education committee members that tenure no longer serves its purpose of promoting free and diverse thought.

“As we have seen clearly in our regent universities, there is no longer diversity of thought,” he said.

Although Wheeler didn’t cite a specific source, he referenced a study of the “top 40 colleges” from a few years ago that found, on average, 12 college professors identifying as Democrats per every one Republican.

“This number is staggeringly higher when you look at the history departments, which found 30 Democrats for every one Republican,” Wheeler said. “That doesn’t look like diversity of thought to me.”